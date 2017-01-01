Two Blazes Pop Up in South San Francisco One After the Other

Fire crews in South San Francisco began 2017 with a busy morning battling two fires.

A two-alarm blaze, which was reported at 7:21 a.m., ignited at 935 El Camino Real and burned through a commercial building.

Earlier Sunday morning, at 6:23 a.m. fire officials responded to a fire at an apartment complex at 34 Visitacion Avenue, the dispatcher said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in either fires.

Further information was unavailable.