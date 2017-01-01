Two Blazes Pop Up in South San Francisco One After the Other | NBC Bay Area
NBC_OTS_BAY1
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Two Blazes Pop Up in South San Francisco One After the Other

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Bay Area/Damon LaRose
    A two-alarm fire burns in South San Francisco. (Jan. 1, 2017)

    Fire crews in South San Francisco began 2017 with a busy morning battling two fires.

    A two-alarm blaze, which was reported at 7:21 a.m., ignited at 935 El Camino Real and burned through a commercial building.

    Earlier Sunday morning, at 6:23 a.m. fire officials responded to a fire at an apartment complex at 34 Visitacion Avenue, the dispatcher said.

    It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in either fires.

    Further information was unavailable.

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices