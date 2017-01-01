Two Blazes Pop Up in South San Francisco One After the Other

Fire crews in South San Francisco began 2017 with a busy morning battling two fires.
A two-alarm blaze, which was reported at 7:21 a.m., ignited at 935 El Camino Real and burned through a commercial building.
Earlier Sunday morning, at 6:23 a.m. fire officials responded to a fire at an apartment complex at 34 Visitacion Avenue, the dispatcher said.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in either fires.
Further information was unavailable.
Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago