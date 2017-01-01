Two Gunned Down in Separate San Francisco Shootings | NBC Bay Area
Two Gunned Down in Separate San Francisco Shootings

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Police investigate an early morning homicide in San Francisco. (Jan. 1, 2017)

    Two men are dead after being shot on New Year's Day in two separate San Francisco shootings, police said.

    The first fatal shooting was reported around 2:15 a.m. near 26th and Shotwell Streets, according to police. A man, who was found to be suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest, was rushed to the hospital, but he later died.

    The second shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. near 3rd and Oakdale Streets. A male victim shot in the head was also transported to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

    Police do not believe that the shootings are related and each one is being investigated separately.

    Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago
