Turns out adventuring in the buff wasn't such a good idea for two men in San Francisco.

Fire officials said early Saturday that one man was scaling the rocks near the Cliff House restaurant and his friend was taking a dip in the roughly 50-degree Pacific Ocean water below when they made the call for help, Frank Cercos from the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Rescue teams were able to pluck the man from the chilly water before deploying a rope system to hoist the other gentleman to safety, Cercos said. The men were not injured.

After the rescue, crews reminded the men and the public that the terrain near the Cliff House is unsafe for anyone at anytime.

"This is treacherous water to say the least," Cercos said. "The cliff face accounts for many rescues over the years. It's not a place where anyone should be attending at night, let alone during the day."