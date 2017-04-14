Two People Killed in Two-Car Collision in Santa Clara

Two people were killed late Thursday in a two-car crash in Santa Clara, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 11:30 p.m., the pair of vehicles collided on westbound Great America Parkway, near the onramp to southbound Highway 101. The CHP, however, would not confirm if the two people who died were driving each car or if there were any passengers involved.

Both directions of the road were closed for hours during the investigation, but have since been reopened.

No further details were immediately available.