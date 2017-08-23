AP file File image of a Powerball ticket.

Three Powerball tickets in California matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's $700 million draw, and two of those were sold in the Bay Area, according to officials with the California Lottery.

One of the lucky Bay Area tickets was sold at a Chevron station in Milpitas and the other was sold in Daly City. The third California winner was located in Newport Beach.

No jackpot winners had been reported late Wednesday night.

It wasn't immediately clear how much the 5-of-6 ticket is worth.