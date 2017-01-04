Two Rescued From Concord Apartment Fire That Displaces 30

A two-alarm fire ripped through a Concord apartment complex Wednesday night, injuring two teens and displacing about 30 people, fire officials said.

Concord fire crews responded to 1300 Lani Kai Drive about 6:10 p.m., where they found multiple apartment units affected by flames, fire officials said.

Firefighters pulled two teenagers out, and others who escaped were alerted by functioning smoke detectors, fire officials said.

About four to six teenagers and an adult were in the back bedroom, and as soon as they heard the detectors, they ran out of the apartment, fire officials said.

Two teens were taken to a hospital to be evaluated. One adult was evaluated and released on the scene, fire officials said.

The Red Cross was at the scene to help the displaced families get shelter for the evening, fire officials said.

Fire officials believe the fire was an accidental. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.