Two Shot Near Emeryville Shopping Center

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Two people were wounded in a Saturday night shooting near a shopping mall in Emeryville, police said.

    Police responded to the area of Hyatt Place near the Bay Street Mall around 9:30 p.m. and found one victim on the corner of Christie Avenue and Shellmound Street suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The other victim was found inside of a BevMo store in the Powell Street Plaza.

    Both men were together during the time of the shooting, police said. They were both transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

    A possible suspect may have fled the scene in white or silver four-door sedan, police said.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department at 510-596-3700.

