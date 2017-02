A double shooting near San Jose State University on Sunday left two males with non-life threatening injuries.

Shots were fired just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of S. 3rd Street and E. San Carlos Street, police said.

Two male victims found by police were both suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. The two men were transported to a local hospital.

A suspect has not been identified or detained at this time, police said.