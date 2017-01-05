Two Suspects Arrested for Attempted Murder in Livermore, but Third Remains at Large | NBC Bay Area
Two Suspects Arrested for Attempted Murder in Livermore, but Third Remains at Large

By Bay City News

    Livemore Police Department
    (L-R) Robert Delarosa, Blake Hansen and Alexander Diaz

    Two suspects have been arrested but a third remains at large in connection with a shooting during an apparent drug transaction in Livermore on Tuesday night that left a victim in critical condition, police said.

    Officers who responded to reports of a shooting at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday found 28-year-old James Jewell of Concord suffering from a single gunshot wound in the area of Highland Avenue and Valley View Way, according to police.

    Jewell was taken to an area hospital, where he's listed in critical condition, police said.

    Detectives who investigated the shooting determined that Jewell came to Livermore to take part in a drug transaction with Blake Wayne Hansen, 25, of Concord; Alexander James Diaz, 23, of Salida in Stanislaus County; and Robert Delarosa, a 23-year-old transient, in a parking lot on North Livermore Avenue.

    Jewell got into a vehicle with Hansen, Diaz, and Delarosa and they all left the parking lot together but Jewell was shot once he was inside the vehicle, police said.

    Jewell was then pushed out of the vehicle in the area of Highland Street and Valley View Way, while Hansen, Diaz, and Delarosa fled the area, according to police.

    Detectives found Hansen in Concord a few hours after the shooting and took him into custody without incident. He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery and is scheduled to be arraigned in Alameda County Superior Court in Pleasanton at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

    Diaz, a construction worker, was contacted and arrested on Wednesday, police said. He has been booked for robbery and is scheduled to be arraigned at 11 a.m. Friday.

    However, Delarosa remains at large and an arrest warrant has been issued for him for attempted murder and robbery. Livermore police said Delarosa should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information on his whereabouts should call them at (925) 371-4987.

    The vehicle that was used in the crime has been recovered and impounded, according to police.

