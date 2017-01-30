BERKELEY, CA - Getty Images photo of the Campanile at UC Berkeley, near where a student-led Muslim prayer will take place on Tuesday.

In a Sunday statement, UC Berkeley Chancellor Nicholas Dirks denounced President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and reaffirmed the school’s dedication to protecting all students, regardless of their immigration status.

“Beyond the (Executive Order’s) effect on the Berkeley community, there is a far larger story at play: our country itself is at an historic crossroads, in debate not simply over a particular immigration policy, but over the very ideals that define our nation,” Dirks wrote.

Trump’s order, issued Friday, indefinitely suspends Syrian immigrants’ entry to the U.S., while also barring entry of individuals from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days.

The executive order’s impact was far-reaching and immediate. Many affected travelers were mid-air when it came down, leading to chaos and a slew of protests across the country at airport terminals. In the Bay Area, thousands flocked to SFO to protest.

Dirks advised community members struggling with the ban’s effects to take advantage of the campus’ mental health resources and to brief themselves on information provided by the Berkeley International Office.

“Right now, it is paramount that the students, staff and faculty affected by this EO find the support they need,” Dirks wrote.

It’s unclear if any Berkeley students were detained at airports over the weekend, but other schools, including Stanford, reported that students coming back from research trips were handcuffed upon trying to enter the country.

"I felt humiliated and scared," Nisrin Elamin, a PhD student at Stanford, told NBC Bay Area. "At that point, I thought I was probably going to either get deported or detained in some place. Why else would they put handcuffs on me? And I started crying."

A statement from the president of the American Association of Universities urged the Trump administration to immediately lift the ban and to protect students like Elamin.

“The order is stranding students who have been approved to study here and are trying to get back to campus, and threatens to disrupt the education and research of many others,” President Mary Sue Cleman wrote.

Students at Berkeley have been active and vocal in opposing Trump’s agenda, with many flocking to the airport protests that occurred over the weekend. The Muslim Student Association has organized a public prayer set for Tuesday, in which all students are invited to attend.