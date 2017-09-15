BERKELEY, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: U.C. Berkleley students stage a demonstration outside of Zellerbach Hall on the U.C. Berkeley campus on September 14, 2017 in Berkeley, California. Police are out in force as protesters are assembling outside of Zellerbach Hall at U.C. Berkeley where conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro is scheduled to speak. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Planning for more protests. That's the position the City of Berkeley and University of California officials are finding themselves in.

"Free Speech Week" is scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Cal campus and no one knows what to expect with Milo Yiannopoulos and former White House strategist Steve Bannon on the list as speakers.

On Thursday, hundreds came to protest conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's speech at UC Berkeley.

On Friday, UC President Janet Napolitano reacted to his visit and said "there's a lesson learned on every one of these."

Napolitano said UC campuses are targets for provocateurs, but she is focused on upholding the free speech tradition as long as the speakers and their sponsors pay for security costs.

Keeping people safe during Thursday's rally cost about $600,000. More protests are planned during Free Speech Week.

If those planning it are able to do the necessary leg work to pull it off, Free Speech Week will cost them, the city and the university a lot of money.

The Berkeley Patriot Group is still working to get their paperwork together for Free Speech Week. Despite missing a deadline, they say the event will go on.