A group of school kids tours the Stanford University campus in Stanford, California. According to the U.S. News & World Report of college rankings , Stanford University ranked fifth as the top universities in the nation. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Universities all over the Bay Area have been ranked in the highly coveted top ten lists of the 2018 edition of the U.S. News & World Report college rankings.

UC Berkeley ranked No. 1 in the Top Public Schools in the nation category and Stanford University ranked fifth in the National Universities category.

In the top ten Regional Universities of the West category, Santa Clara University came out at No. 2, Mills College and St Mary’s College of California tied at No. 9.

Finally, San Jose State University ranked sixth in the Top Public Schools in the West Region category. Last year, SJSU was ranked eighth.

Every year, U.S. News ranks colleges across the country in distinct lists to help students narrow down their college search. The lists are composed from data reports that most colleges send to U.S. News.

Each ranking focuses on academic quality like graduation, first year retention rates, assessment by administrators at peer institutions, faculty resources, admissions selectivity, financial resources, alumni giving and graduation rate performance.

Check out the complete lists online.



