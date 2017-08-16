A grand total of 7,196 incoming students at the University of California, Berkeley form the largest-ever human letter. (Aug. 15, 2017)

The newest class at the University of California, Berkeley has already made a massive impression as the new school year kicks off.

A grand total of 7,196 incoming students clad in dark blue on Tuesday gathered at the university's Memorial Stadium to form a massive "C" on the turf, earning a world record for the largest human letter ever formed, according to university spokeswoman Gretchen Kell.

Two judges with Guinness World Records authenticated the record-breaking accomplishment, according to Kell.

The university's record breaks the previous mark set in March by 4,223 students in Tennessee, Kell said.

In order to officially break the record, Berkeley students had to stand stil for five minutes, according to Kell.