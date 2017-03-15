The Tower (background) at UC Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco was the scene of a possible hate crime. (March 15, 2017)

A Bay Area law school was the target of vandals last week, and police are investigating it as a possible hate crime.

In what is being called an act of anti-Semitism at UC Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco, someone burned the mezuzah that was hanging on the door frame outside of a dorm unit in what is known as The Tower, police said. A student called campus police on Monday to report the crime that happened sometime during the school's spring break.

Police said a Jewish student was the specific target and are asking for the public's help in finding the vandals.

"It’s unfortunate, terrible and hurtful when something like this happens on our campus," said student Alex Shaprio, who lives at The Tower and called campus police.

On Wednesday, the university sent out a letter to students, calling the incident a cowardly act of anti-Semitism and urging anyone with information to come forward.

"When an incident is reported like this, it’s something we all have to take a look at, make sure we figure out what happened and hold whoever is responsible responsible," Shapiro said.

The building is accessible only to the students who live there or visit as guests, and on Wednesday, some students were disturbed to think one of their classmates could be involved.

"Really sad that we’re not respecting everyone’s religious values, especially given what’s going on around the country," student Samatha Adhikari said.

The university believes it is an isolated incident, saying there hasn't been any similar crimes reported.