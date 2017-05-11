A psychiatrist working with the University of California, San Francisco was arrested Tuesday for using the school's Wi-Fi to upload child pornography and subsequently distribute the material to other parties, police said.

Billy Lockhart, 36, of San Francisco was found to be in possession of hundreds of child pornography videos and images after investigators conducted a search warrant at his home on the 100 bock of Buena Vista Terrace, according to police.

Another man living in the residence, identified as 33-year-old Benjamin Martin, was also arrested after police found him to be in possession of similar material, police said.



Lockhart and Martin were both arrested, according to police. Both men were charged for possessing child pornography and holding more than 600 files of child pornography. Lockhart was also charged with distributing child pornography.

UCSF on Thursday confirmed that Lockhart was arrested, and that the UCSF Police Department is cooperating with investigators.

"We take these allegations extremely seriously," a statement from UCSF read. "UCSF has placed Dr. Lockhart on investigatory leave from the Department of Psychiatry’s residency training program, suspending all clinical activity and access to all UCSF information systems"

The San Francisco Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began investigating Lockhart back in March.

Anyone with information regarding Lockhart or Martin is asked to contact the police department's special victims unit at 415-558-5500.

