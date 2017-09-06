US Marshals Searching for Federal Inmates Who Walked Away From Dublin Prison - NBC Bay Area
() () () () () ()
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

US Marshals Searching for Federal Inmates Who Walked Away From Dublin Prison

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    US Marshals Searching for Federal Inmates Who Walked Away From Dublin Prison
    United States Marshals Service
    (From left) Anna Armstrong and Irene Michell

    Authorities are searching for two federal inmates who walked away from a prison camp in Dublin.

    The United States Marshals Service said Anna Armstrong, 34, and Irene Michell, 37, walked away from the minimum security federal prison camp in Alameda County at around 7:15 p.m. Monday.

    Armstrong was serving a 63-month prison sentence for federal narcotics charges. Investigators said she may have extensive family ties at Lancaster in Los Angeles County and to Yuma Arizona. Armstrong is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, 175 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

    Michell was serving a 110-month prison sentence for federal narcotics charges, officials said, adding she has a lengthy criminal record in several states. She is described as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes. Michell also has a neck tattoo which reads "Adan."

    Federal and state authorities are actively searching for Armstrong and Michell. Anyone with information can call the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive tipline at 1-877-926-8332.

    Published 43 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices