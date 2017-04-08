U.S. Missile Strikes in Syria Trigger Protests in San Francisco | NBC Bay Area
U.S. Missile Strikes in Syria Trigger Protests in San Francisco

By Jean Elle

    The night after the U.S. military launched missiles into a Syrian air base, protesters gathered across the country. From San Francisco to New York, people spoke out against President Trump's show of power. Jean Elle reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    The night after the U.S. military launched missiles into a Syrian air base, protests brewed across the country. From San Francisco to New York, people spoke out against President Donald Trump’s show of power.

    “I'm vehemently opposed to bombing of Syria,” said David Welsh of Berkeley. “We need to pull back from the brink. This is a terrible development.”

    Trump said he ordered the action after seeing proof that Syrian President Bashar Assad used chemical weapons to kill civilians.

    However, protesters aren't convinced Assad is responsible.

    The president may view the attack as a success if the use of chemical weapons stops. But political experts say with the show of force is risky, with Russia backing Assad.

    “This plunges us into an arena that puts us in a position of danger,” said Karthika Sasikumar, a political science professor at San Jose State University. “Risking escalation with Russia – we might regret doing this.”

    Russia called the bombing a significant blow to U.S.-Russian relations.

    “The U.S. needs to come home, take care of business here, and stop interfering in other countries in the world,” Welsh said.

    Protesters are urging people to rally together and show the Trump administration that they don't support military involvement in the Middle East.

