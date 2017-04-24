Inside the Place Where Uber Tries to Make Nice With Its Drivers

As Uber's problems pile up — executives resigning, sexual harassment allegations and more — the ridesharing company is doubling down on the driver experience, NBC News reported.

Uber's head of customer support, Janelle Sallenave, took NBC News on an exclusive tour of its newly revamped "Greenlight Hub" for drivers in Queens, across the river from Manhattan. It's "the human side of the technology," she said.

Falling trip prices is one of the biggest complaints on Uber driver forums, the reason why driver Fawzi Kamel confronted Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in a now infamous video, just one of the many public relations problems facing the company.

"This is the size and scale of a company that I would say normally takes 30-40 years to develop," Sallenave said. "And we've done it in six. And what that means is we haven't necessarily had the time to sit back and reflect."