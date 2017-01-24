Uber Driver Strikes Man 'Clearly Outside of Crosswalk:' San Jose Police | NBC Bay Area
Uber Driver Strikes Man 'Clearly Outside of Crosswalk:' San Jose Police

By Kris Sanchez

    An Uber driver on his way to pick up a passenger ended up striking a man crossing the street in San Jose who was “clearly outside of crosswalk,” San Jose police said, and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

    Lt. Brian Matchett told NBC Bay Area that the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating. He told police he was on his way to pick someone up when he struck the pedestrian at Tully and Senter roads at 3:41 a.m. The driver did not see the pedestrian, Matchet said, who was walking northbound in the 500 block of Tully Road.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 27 minutes ago
