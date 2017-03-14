Unconscious Man Detained After South Bay Car, Foot Chase | NBC Bay Area
Unconscious Man Detained After South Bay Car, Foot Chase

By Bob Redell

    Police in San Jose early Tuesday managed to corral a man who evaded authorities during a car and foot pursuit. Bob Redell reports. (Published 4 minutes ago)

    Police in San Jose early Tuesday managed to corral a man who evaded authorities during a car and foot pursuit.

    The chase began at roughly 1:45 a.m. when Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies attempted to pull over a male driver, but the man refused to yield to their requests, police said.

    After leading police through the South Bay, the man eventually stopped his car in front of a residence on Lynview Drive in East San Jose. He then bolted into the neighborhood on foot, hopped a fence and tried to hide out in a backyard.

    Police later located the man, who was unconscious at the time, in front of a nearby home on Quimby Road. It is not clear why the man was passed out when police found him.

    The man was unarmed when he was detained, but he did have warrants out for his arrest, police said.

    A female passenger was also taken into custody, police said.

    Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago
