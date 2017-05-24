A United Airlines flight headed for San Francisco was evacuated late Tuesday due to apparent engine fire, officials said. Bob Redell reports.

Dozens of United Airlines passengers touched down in San Francisco early Wednesday, following a scare on a New Jersey tarmac.

An engine fire at Newark Liberty International Airport on Tuesday forced the emergency evacuation of flight 1579. Travelers made it to the Bay Area around 3:45 a.m. – about four hours later than planned.

The pilot had just announced the flight was eighteenth in line for takeoff when some passengers started to smell jet fuel. United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said air traffic control notified the crew about flames coming out of one of their engines.



United flight attendants immediately deployed chutes to get 124 passengers and 7 crew members safely off the aircraft. Five people sustained minor injuries. Newark Airport was temporarily closed as a result.

Portia Dixon of Oakland is nursing a sore ankle, which she twisted in the scramble to get off the plane.

Recalling “people yelling,” Dixon deemed the experience “very traumatic.”

To that, Pacifica resident Rus Allen said, "People started grabbing their luggage and I'm like, 'No, don't grab your baggage. Get off the plane.'"

Flight 1579 was already experiencing a delay when the fire broke out. A passenger wondered if the engine would have burst into flames mid-flight.