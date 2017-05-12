

United States Coast Guard crews were cruising along the surface of the Eastern Pacific Ocean last month when they came across an "unusual floating object."



As they crept closer, crew members aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Valiant realized that one baby and three adult sea turtles were entangled in a heaping labyrinth of garbage, abandoned fishing gear and other debris.



Crew members immediately fished the sea creatures from the water, cut the animals from the knotted mess and promptly returned them to their home.



The life-saving mission was a special treat for Petty Officer 3rd Class Dillon Whitaker.



"One day you're chasing drug traffickers, and the next day you get to save the life of a beautiful animal in the middle of the Pacific Ocean," he said in a statement.

