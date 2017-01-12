Alaska Airlines Flight 322 sits on the tarmac at Mineta San Jose International Airport on Thursday night after a hazmat incident onboard. (Jan. 12, 2017)

Emergency crews and a hazmat team responded to Mineta San Jose International Airport on Thursday night after three flight attendants fell ill aboard an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle, according to airport and airline officials.

One of the attendants was transported to a hospital, and the other two were treated and released at the scene, officials said. No passengers were affected.

Hazmat crews had not determined what substance caused the illnesses, fire officials said.

Alaska Airlines Flight 322 arrived in San Jose at 6:45 p.m., and emergency crews including the San Jose fire and police departments responded to the tarmac at Gate 26, airport spokeswoman Rosemary Barnes said.

All passengers were held on the plane for about 45 minutes while emergency crews assessed the situation, she said. There were no impacts to the airport's operation.

No further details were available,