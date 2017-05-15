'Very Serious Concern': Unprotected Electrical Circuit Injures Firefighters Battling Antioch House Fire | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

'Very Serious Concern': Unprotected Electrical Circuit Injures Firefighters Battling Antioch House Fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Two firefighters battling a blaze in Antioch Sunday night were injured after being shocked by an unprotected electrical circuit, according to fire officials.

    (Published 45 minutes ago)

    Two firefighters battling a blaze in Antioch Sunday night were injured after being shocked by an unprotected electrical circuit, according to fire officials.

    Multiple fire crews were fighting the two-alarm house fire along the 3500 block of Blythe Drive around 10:30 p.m. when the firefighters were hurt, according to Contra Costa Fire Protection District Captain George Laing. Laing specified that "an illegal bypass and unprotected electrical circuits" triggered the injuries.

    "That put their lives at risk and that's a very serious concern for our fire department and all other fire departments," he said.

    Electrical bypasses are typically spotted in marijuana grow houses or homes with people uninterested in paying utility bills, according to Laing.

    The Contra Costa Fire Protection District may file criminal charges against the residents, according to Laing.

    "Theft of power is a crime and causing injury to firefighters is also a crime," he said.

    The house fire, which threatened a neighboring structure, was knocked down by 11 p.m. and under control just after 11:30 p.m., according to fire officials.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices