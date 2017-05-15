Two firefighters battling a blaze in Antioch Sunday night were injured after being shocked by an unprotected electrical circuit, according to fire officials.

Multiple fire crews were fighting the two-alarm house fire along the 3500 block of Blythe Drive around 10:30 p.m. when the firefighters were hurt, according to Contra Costa Fire Protection District Captain George Laing. Laing specified that "an illegal bypass and unprotected electrical circuits" triggered the injuries.

"That put their lives at risk and that's a very serious concern for our fire department and all other fire departments," he said.

Electrical bypasses are typically spotted in marijuana grow houses or homes with people uninterested in paying utility bills, according to Laing.

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District may file criminal charges against the residents, according to Laing.

"Theft of power is a crime and causing injury to firefighters is also a crime," he said.

The house fire, which threatened a neighboring structure, was knocked down by 11 p.m. and under control just after 11:30 p.m., according to fire officials.