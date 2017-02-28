VR, Bay Area Stories Highlight Silicon Valley's Cinequest

This year, Cinequest will present its Maverick spirit award to two artists – Jane Lynch of “Glee” fame “Up in the Air” filmmaker Jason Reitman.

Virtual Reality and the Bay Area headline this year’s Cinequest film festival in Silicon Valley which kicks off Tuesday.

The festival’s Bay Area lineup includes five feature films, seventeen short films, and twelve virtual reality experiences which will play at theaters in San Jose and Redwood City from Feb. 28 to March 12.

This year, Cinequest will present its Maverick spirit award to two artists – Jane Lynch of “Glee” fame “Up in the Air” filmmaker Jason Reitman.

The festival will feature 129 world and U.S. premiere films featuring Amanda Seyfried, Shirley MacLaine, Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac, Nathan Lane and James Franco among others.

The Cinequest VR Canteen (located at Pagoda Lounge at Fairmont San Jose) will provide a meeting ground for audiences to share their VR experiences as well as to meet, connect, and converse with VR artists.

Spotlight films:

WED 3/1; 7:00PM (CAL)

THE OTTOMAN LIEUTENANT

Michiel Huisman (Game Of Thrones), Hera Hilmar (Da Vinci's Demons), Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful), and Sir Ben Kingsley (Schindler's List), star in an epic romance set during WWI and directed by Joseph Ruben (Sleeping With The Enemy).

THUR 3/2; 7:00PM (CAL)

CARRIE PILBY

Bel Powley (The Diary Of A Teenage Girl), Nathan Lane (The Birdcage), Gabriel Byrne (The Unusual Suspects), and Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live) star in director Susan Johnson's brilliant comedy and adaptation of Caren Lissner's novel.

FRI 3/3; 7:00PM (CAL)

INDIA IN A DAY

An inspiring and uplifting journey as Google and executive producer Ridley Scott (Alien, Blade Runner) join forces to celebrate the culture, the passion, and the people of India.

SAT 3/4; 6:45PM (CAL)

GOLDSTONE

Ivan Sen's engaging and provocative sequel to Mystery Road (Cinequest, 2014), follows a rugged Australian detective as he peels back the layers of lies surrounding the disappearance of a young girl.

SUN 3/5; 7:00PM (CAL)

THE VALLEY

When tragedy befalls an Indian-American entrepreneur in Silicon Valley, he attempts to come to terms with his lingering questions and his own life.

MON 3/6; 7:00PM (CAL)

THE COMMUNE

Another brilliant film by director Thomas Vinterberg (The Hunt, The Celebration), The Commune is an emotionally charged, riveting dive into the depths of love, jealousy, and possession.

TUE 3/7; 7:00PM (CAL)

UNA

Rooney Mara (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo) and Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One) face off in a potent psychological thriller of unhealed wounds.

WED 3/8; 7:00PM (CAL)

TOMMY'S HONOUR

Sam Neill (Jurassic Park), Jack Lowden (Dunkirk), Peter Mullan (Trainspotting) and Ophelia Lovibond (Guardians Of The Galaxy) star in the timeless and inspirational tale of the real-life founders of the modern game of golf.

THUR 3/9; 6:45PM (CAL)

THE PROMISE

Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Charlotte Le Bon (The Walk), and Christian Bale (Batman Begins), star in Academy Award-winning director Terry George's (Hotel Rwanda) tale of love, loyalty, and survival.

SAT 3/11; 7:00PM (CAL)

[RE]ASSIGNMENT

Walter Hill (48 Hours, The Warriors) will present one of the craziest films this year, starring Michelle Rodriguez (Avatar, Fast And The Furious) as a killer who's had the ultimate revenge played upon her--waking up to find she's undergone gender reassignment surgery.