Pups Do the Darnedest Things: Vacaville Firefighters Rescue Dog From Hole in Wall | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
United CEO Apologizes to Doctor
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Pups Do the Darnedest Things: Vacaville Firefighters Rescue Dog From Hole in Wall

By Rhea Mahbubani

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Vacaville Fire Department
    Vacaville firefighters help free Lex from a hole in a wall in which his head got stuck. (April 11, 2017)

    Whoever let the dog out didn't realize what he was going to do next. 

    Lex, a 1-year-old puppy, got his head stuck in a hole in a wall and was rescued by Vacaville firefighters early Tuesday morning. 

    The dog learned "about physics the hard way," department officials wrote on their Facebook page, when he "stuck his head through a dryer vent hole that was cut into the siding of a garage."

    A resident and her two children were unable to free the trapped pup and called for help. 

    Firefighters did not have to cut into the wall and instead helped Lex squeeze out of the hole, after which he promptly scampered off.

    Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices