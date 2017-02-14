Valentine the Horse Makes Strides a Year After Serious Injury | NBC Bay Area
Valentine the Horse Makes Strides a Year After Serious Injury

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Valentine the horse gallops in his pen a year after he was injured after falling into ravine. (Feb. 14, 2017)

    What a difference a year has made for a baby horse rescued from a Fremont ravine last Valentine's Day. The horse has made great strides, according to Fremont police.

    The police department shared a video on its Facebook page showing Valentine galloping around and enjoying the fresh air.

    A year ago, the then-6-day-old colt spent two days stuck at the bottom of Morrison Canyon. Animal Services and the fire department were able to pull him out. He suffered a broken pelvis and underwent life-saving surgery.

    Valentine the horse a year ago, after he was rescued.
    Photo credit: Fremont PD

