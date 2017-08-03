Vallejo Police ID Armed Robbery Suspect Shot Dead by Officers After High-Speed Chase - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Vallejo Police ID Armed Robbery Suspect Shot Dead by Officers After High-Speed Chase

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Vallejo Police ID Armed Robbery Suspect Shot Dead by Officers After High-Speed Chase
    NBC Bay Area
    Police respond to an officer-involved shooting in Richmond. (Aug. 2, 2017)

    Vallejo police on Thursday identified a Benicia man as the armed robbery suspect who was pursued and shot dead by officers in Richmond.

    The chase started around 5 p.m. Wednesday in Vallejo and ended in the 3400 block of Richmond Parkway. Jeffrey Barboa, 45, was killed in the ensuing officer-involved shooting, according to police.

    Barboa was wanted in connection with an armed robbery in El Cerrito on July 26, police said. When officers tried to pull him over in Vallejo, he failed to yield and instead fled at a high speed.

    When the chase ended about 15 minutes later in Richmond, Barbo exited the car and advanced on officers with a machete raised overhead, police said. He refused numerous orders to drop the weapon before five officers opened fire.

    Vallejo Police Fatally Shoot Armed-Robbery Suspect Following Pursuit

    [BAY] Vallejo Police Fatally Shoot Armed-Robbery Suspect Following Pursuit

    An armed-robbery suspect was fatally shot by Vallejo police following a vehicle pursuit that ended in Richmond. Cheryl Hurd reports.

    (Published Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017)

    The suspect was struck multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

    No other injuries were reported.

    The shooting is being investigated by the Richmond Police Department and the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office in accordance with the County Fatal Incident Protocol, police said.

    Published 16 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices