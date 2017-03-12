Vallejo Officer's Use of Force Decried by Outraged Witnesses

A Vallejo police officer's decision to use force against a man believed to be under the influence has generated an investigation and sparked public outcry.

The violent episode, which was caught on camera, began Friday afternoon when a store clerk called the police to complain about a man who was reportedly under the influence, police said.

When an officer arrived on scene, the man took off, according to police. The officer chased him down, managed to pin him to the ground before punching him and hitting him with what appears to be a flashlight.

Another officer then arrived to help subdue the man. The original officer hit the man three more times with the flashlight before the video ended.

Frustrated witnesses could be heard voicing their concerns with the officer's actions, and one person could be heard yelling "police brutality."

The identities of the officer and the man, who was taken into custody for evading police and for being under the influence, have yet to be released, police said.

The officer will remain on leave until a thorough investigation is completed, according to police.