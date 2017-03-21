Vallejo police officers were involved in a pursuit on Tuesday, which ended in a three-car crash on I-80. (March 21, 2017)

A Vallejo police pursuit on Tuesday ended in a three-car crash on westbound Interstate 80 in Crockett, police said.

NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger captured footage of a mangled black car being loaded onto a tow truck near the San Pablo Avenue exit. Another blue vehicle had rammed into the center median.

Photo credit: NBC Bay Area

The far right and far left lanes were briefly closed to traffic, prompting delays, officials said.

There is no information on injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates.