Van Smashes Into Hayward Auto Shop, 1 Person Injured

Crews clean up after a van plowed into an auto shop in Hayward. (Aug. 8, 2017)

The driver of a van lost control and plowed into an auto shop in Hayward Tuesday morning, sending one person to the hospital, according to a fire official.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Mission Boulevard and Grove Way, the fire official said.

Two people were riding in the van when it smashed through a window at the shop, according to the fire official. One of the people riding in the van was transported to Eden Medical Center.

Footage from the scene revealed a large hole in the side of the building, resulting in moderate damage to the business, the fire official said. Police added that a vehicle inside the shop was also hit by the van.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Further information was not available.