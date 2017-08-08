Van Smashes Into Hayward Auto Shop, 1 Person Injured

The driver of a van lost control and plowed into an auto shop in Hayward Tuesday morning, sending one person to the hospital, according to a fire official.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Mission Boulevard and Grove Way, the fire official said.
Two people were riding in the van when it smashed through a window at the shop, according to the fire official. One of the people riding in the van was transported to Eden Medical Center.
Footage from the scene revealed a large hole in the side of the building, resulting in moderate damage to the business, the fire official said. Police added that a vehicle inside the shop was also hit by the van.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Further information was not available.