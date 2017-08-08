Van Smashes Into Hayward Auto Shop, 1 Person Injured - NBC Bay Area
Van Smashes Into Hayward Auto Shop, 1 Person Injured

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Van Smashes Into Hayward Auto Shop, 1 Person Injured
    Crews clean up after a van plowed into an auto shop in Hayward. (Aug. 8, 2017)

    The driver of a van lost control and plowed into an auto shop in Hayward Tuesday morning, sending one person to the hospital, according to a fire official.

    The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the area of Mission Boulevard and Grove Way, the fire official said.

    Two people were riding in the van when it smashed through a window at the shop, according to the fire official. One of the people riding in the van was transported to Eden Medical Center.

    Footage from the scene revealed a large hole in the side of the building, resulting in moderate damage to the business, the fire official said. Police added that a vehicle inside the shop was also hit by the van.

    The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

    Further information was not available.

