Vandals Tear Up Soccer Field at Contra Costa Christian School | NBC Bay Area
NBC_OTS_BAY1
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Vandals Tear Up Soccer Field at Contra Costa Christian School

By Jodi Hernandez

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Jodi Hernandez/NBC Bay Area
    Vandals damage soccer field at Contra Costa Christian School in Walnut Creek. (Jan. 27, 2017)

    Somebody had a field day on the Contra Costa Christian School's soccer field.

    The damage that vandals wreaked on the grass, twice, is so bad the team can't practice there or use field this season. School leaders said the field was ravaged on Monday night, and then again on Thursday night.

    The head of the school said it will take thousands of dollars to fix and the Walnut Creek-based school says they can't afford it.

    The damage has left the kids at school feeling just awful as soccer season starts. And they have nowhere to practice.

    Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices