Somebody had a field day on the Contra Costa Christian School's soccer field.

The damage that vandals wreaked on the grass, twice, is so bad the team can't practice there or use field this season. School leaders said the field was ravaged on Monday night, and then again on Thursday night.

The head of the school said it will take thousands of dollars to fix and the Walnut Creek-based school says they can't afford it.

The damage has left the kids at school feeling just awful as soccer season starts. And they have nowhere to practice.