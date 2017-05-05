Vandals caused an estimated $10,000 in damage at Tomorrow Montessori in San Jose. (May 5, 2017)

The owners of a San Jose Montessori were forced to cancel their Star Wars Day celebration after vandals broke into the school and caused nearly $10,000 in damage.

John and Joyce Brown are now doing clean-up and repair work after Tomorrow Montessori’s rooms were trashed; furniture, supplies, diapers and toys were tossed on the ground; and windows were shattered. The damage was done late Wednesday or early Thursday, according to the school owners.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit the school. As of Friday morning, 65 people had raised $4,960 of a $10,000 goal.

“This was a huge event for the school with so much heart and time put into the planning – all of which was destroyed during this awful crime,” Robyn Janitz said on GoFundMe page after the “May the 4th Be With You” party was canceled.

Investigative CA Levee Failure Could Contaminate Bay Area Drinking Water

Others commented: “We can’t let the dark side prevail.”







