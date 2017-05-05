The owners of a San Jose Montessori were forced to cancel their Star Wars Day celebration after vandals broke into the school and caused nearly $10,000 in damage.
John and Joyce Brown are now doing clean-up and repair work after Tomorrow Montessori’s rooms were trashed; furniture, supplies, diapers and toys were tossed on the ground; and windows were shattered. The damage was done late Wednesday or early Thursday, according to the school owners.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit the school. As of Friday morning, 65 people had raised $4,960 of a $10,000 goal.
“This was a huge event for the school with so much heart and time put into the planning – all of which was destroyed during this awful crime,” Robyn Janitz said on GoFundMe page after the “May the 4th Be With You” party was canceled.
Others commented: “We can’t let the dark side prevail.”