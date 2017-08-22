A Dublin neighborhood was evacuated Tuesday while Alameda County firefighters battled a 200-acre vegetation fire at nearby Camp Parks.

The blaze was between 50 and 60 acres around 2:30 p.m., but had nearly doubled in size before 3 p.m. Winds are fanning the flames, which are growing at a moderate to dangerous rate, prompting evacuations at Wallis Ranch, officials said.

Crews are battling the brush fire from the air as well as from the ground, and the flames have been 40 percent contained, officials tweeted around 3:15 p.m. Forward progress of the fire has also been halted, they said.

The fire sent a thick plume of smoke into the air, which could be seen for miles. People who live in the area and have respiratory problems were advised by fire officials to close their homes' windows and stay indoors.

Camp Parks, also known as the Parks Reserve Forces Training Area, is home to the Army's 91st Division, and has training facilities for reservists. More than 250 units representing 20,000 military personnel in the Bay Area make use of the installation. It was constructed during World War II and commissioned in 1943, according to the U.S. Army Reserve.

A $1 billion mixed-use project is planned on the southern portion of Camp Parks, which sits at the center of Dublin, according to the San Franciso Business Times.

When completed, the complex is expected to include 1,995 single- and multi-family homes and up to 200,000 square feet of commercial and retail space. The developer Dublin Crossing LLC is also slated to build a new school and two parks on the 189-acre project, the publication reported.

The first homes were scheduled to be completed sometime in 2017. It remains unknown if Tuesday's brush fire impacted construction.

Further details were not immediately available.

