Vehicle Plows Into Eight Pedestrians in San Francisco, Injuring Them - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Vehicle Plows Into Eight Pedestrians in San Francisco, Injuring Them

The crash was unintentional, police say

By Rhea Mahbubani

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Vehicle Plows Into Eight Pedestrians in San Francisco, Injuring Them
    Christie Smith/NBC Bay Area
    A driver ran a red light in San Francisco on Wednesday, plowing into eight pedestrians, another car and a parking meter, police said. (Aug. 30, 2017)

    A driver mistakenly ran a red light in San Francisco on Wednesday, plowing into eight pedestrians, another car and a parking meter, police said.

    The victims, of whom two or three are minors, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash around 9 a.m. near Ocean and Miramar avenues. 

    Six were taken to a hospital, while two declined transport, according to police.

    The female driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The collision was unintentional, police said, and the woman has not been arrested.

    Check back for updates.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices