A driver ran a red light in San Francisco on Wednesday, plowing into eight pedestrians, another car and a parking meter, police said. (Aug. 30, 2017)

A driver mistakenly ran a red light in San Francisco on Wednesday, plowing into eight pedestrians, another car and a parking meter, police said.

The victims, of whom two or three are minors, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash around 9 a.m. near Ocean and Miramar avenues.

Six were taken to a hospital, while two declined transport, according to police.

The female driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The collision was unintentional, police said, and the woman has not been arrested.

Check back for updates.