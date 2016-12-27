Versace Outlet in Livermore Slapped With Discrimination Suit | NBC Bay Area
Versace Outlet in Livermore Slapped With Discrimination Suit

Former employee says store used a code to alert fellow workers when African-American shoppers entered the store

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Getty Images file
    File photo of Versace logo.

    A Versace outlet in Livermore has been slapped with a discrimination lawsuit alleging it uses a code word to alert workers when African-American shoppers are in the store, according to a report Tuesday on SFist.com.

    In the suit, former employee Christopher Sampino, 23, accuses the company of training him to use the code "D410" when he sees a black person in the store, the SFist report says. The manager told Sampino he should hold up a black shirt when announcing the code because the store uses the same code for that item.

    Sampino also claims he was discriminated against after he revealed that he was part African-American, the report says. The lawsuit claims after the revelation he was denied proper training and rest breaks and was fired two weeks after he started because "he didn't understand luxury," the SFist report says.

    Versace released a statement denying the allegations and saying it plans to file for dismissal, the report says.

    "We do not tolerate discrimination on the basis of race, national origin or any other characteristic protected by our civil rights laws," the statement says.

    Sampino is suing for damages and unpaid wages.

    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 47 minutes ago
