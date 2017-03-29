Kevin Durant will be re-evaluated again in 7-10 days. (March 29, 2017)

The Warriors made the following announcement on Kevin Durant's status:

"Kevin has made very good progress since suffering the injury four weeks ago in Washington. He has not experienced any setbacks to date and has progressed as well as could be expected.

"At this point, he is being incorporated into non-contact basketball drills -- shooting, running and jumping -- and the plan is to intensify his level of movement over the next several days, which will include more explosive cutting and lateral maneuvers.

"His eventual return to contact drills and practice will be predicated upon his progress to the increased intensity of his workouts, and a return to game action prior to the end of the regular season remains a possbility.

"He will be re-evaluated again in the next 7-10 days."

Durant sustained a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee, in addition to a tibial bone bruise.

Investigative San Jose Homes to Remain Vulnerable to Floods for Years

The Warriors went 2-5 in their first seven games without Durant, but bring an eight-game winning streak into San Antonio on Wednesday night.