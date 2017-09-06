Victim Shot in San Francisco's Richmond District: Police

A victim suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in San Francisco's Richmond District, according to police. Pete Suratos reports.

An attempted robbery preceded the shooting, which occurred just before 1 a.m. in the area of California Street and 22nd Avenue, police said.

The victim may have been getting off a Muni bus when the crime occurred, according to police.

Police said they have yet to locate the suspect or suspects.

At least five shootings have occurred in the Richmond District over the past year, according to crime statistics. None of them were deadly.

Anyone with information regarding the latest shooting is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department.