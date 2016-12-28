Video that surfaced online Wednesday appears to show the alleged domestic violence incident involving former San Francisco 49ers player Ray McDonald.

In the tense four-minute video, which was first obtained by TMZ Sports, a woman recording the incident is pleading to a man to "stop" and to "get away."

The woman can be heard saying in the video, "Get away from me Ray. You're in here acting crazy. What are you doing? I was sleeping with (child's name) and you come in here and act like this. This is crazy."

The video does not show any faces of the people recorded. Video later shows another man step in and tries to get the man identified as "Ray" to leave.

"Give her a few moments to get herself together and then we'll come back. Please," the man says to "Ray."

After few more minutes of the tense situation, something happens that prompts the woman to run away while yelling "stop!." A man can also be heard calling out "Ray!" The video then ends.

The recorded incident appears to be the domestic disturbance call police received about 4 a.m. on May 25, 2015 at McDonald's Santa Clara home. The ex-NFL player had let his ex-fiance and baby son live in the home so he could visit. Prosecutors allege McDonald had broken into the bedroom where his ex-fiance was sleeping.

McDonald was later arrested and charged with felony false imprisonment, misdemeanor domestic violence, child endangerment and violating a court order that he stay away from the woman.

The May 25, 2015 incident would be the second of at least four total incidents McDonald had. A grand jury refused to indict the former 49er in the case.