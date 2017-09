Surveillance video shows a mountain lion crossing a front yard in San Jose's Alum Rock early Friday morning. A day before, a deer was spotted crossing the same path.

Surveillance video shows a mountain lion crossing a front yard of a home in San Jose's Alum Rock.

The video was recorded early Friday morning and provided by an NBC Bay Area viewer. Video recorded from the same surveillance camera on the previous morning shows a deer walking the same path the mountain lion crossed.

No other information was immediately available.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman will have an update in our News at 5 and 6 p.m.