Vigil Held For Missing Vallejo Teen Pearl Pinson

A vigil was held Wednesday night in Vallejo to remind people 15-year-old Pearl Pinson is still missing.

Eight months ago to the day, Pinson was kidnapped while walking home from school. The suspected kidnapper, Fernando Castro, was shot and killed by police the next day in the town of Solvang in Santa Barbara County. But there's been no sign of Pearl.

The family is praying for a miracle, believing she's out there somewhere. Regardless, they want closure, so they gathered at the place where she was last seen, a pedestrian crossing over Interstate 780, to implore the public to look for their beloved Pearl.

"I can't think because my daughter was taken, and I want her back," said Annie Pinson, Pearl's mother. "That's all I can think about."

Pearl was kidnapped May 25 on her way to school, investigators said. Castro, 19, was someone she knew. A witness reported seeing a man with a gun pulling a female, who was bleeding and yelling for help, on the overpass. Responding deputies found blood on the ground, sheriff's officials said.

Pearl's sister Rose Pinson said it's difficult not knowing where Pearl is or what happened to her.

"We break down in tears, and we have pain and hate in us because we don't know," she said.

Pearl is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair dyed green and green eyes. She has a metal piercing below her lower lip.

Family members hope people will continue looking for Pearl. They still are.

"Everywhere I go, I just pull off the road and look around and look for her," Annie Pinson said.