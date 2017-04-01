Vigil Slated for Missing San Francisco Toddler, Dead Mother

Nearly one year since two-year-old Arianna Fitts disappeared from San Francisco, people dedicated to locating the young girl are scheduled to gather on Saturday to hold a candlelight vigil.

The young girl was reported missing in early April 2016, and she was last seen in February.

The missing toddler's mother Nicole Fitts was found dead in John McLaren Park on the morning of April 8. Recreation and Park Department employees found her body buried in a shallow grave near a playground and covered with a plywood board. Police have not released a cause of death.

Many question still remain in the case, but on Friday San Francisco police uncovered a new lead — a car that may be connected to the case.

Car Seized in Connection With Missing Toddler, Dead Mother: SFPD

Two-year-old Arianna Fitts has been missing for nearly a year, but on Friday San Francisco police uncovered a new lead — a car that may be connected to the case.

Nicole Fitts was last seen on the night of April 1, when she went to meet someone she knew, and was reported missing by her family on April 5, according to police. Police said they had obtained video showing Nicole Fitts near the area where her body was later found.

The family also alerted police at that time that Nicole Fitts' daughter, Arianna, was missing. Police said Arianna sometimes stayed with caregivers for extended periods while her mother worked.

"I do believe she is alive," Claire Bonnar, a friend of Nicole Fitts, said of Arianna Fitts. “She can be anywhere in California, in America. She can be across the border.

The woman also said that she believes the child could be with a former babysitter, Helena Martin, who has been questioned multiples times by police.

Martin's attorney told NBC Bay Area that "she's given them all the information she can."

He added: "Now that they changed from her being a witness to a possible suspect, I’m not going to let her give anymore statements.”

Nicole Fitts was an employee at a Best Buy store on Harrison Street in San Francisco, and the store last year announced a $10,000 reward for information in the case.

Bonnar said the family is in something of a holding pattern, "waiting for that day, waiting for that call for Arianna to be found."

Police have executed search warrants at locations in Oakland, Emeryville and Daly City in an effort to locate Arianna and also followed up on leads in Southern California. Police are also reviewing computer, cell phone and financial records.