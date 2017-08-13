Violence in Virginia Sparks Bay Area Demonstrations

People across the Bay Area on Sunday are expected to gather at a number of rallies and anti-hate demonstrations in response to Saturday's deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Three main events are slated to take place in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose, according to organizers.

Images: Violence Erupts at White Nationalist Rally in Va.

In San Francisco, demonstrators are expected to attend a 2 p.m. rally at the intersection of 24th and Mission streets, according to event organizers. The protest is billed as anti-hate, anti-white supremacist and anti-fascist event.

Across the bay, protesters are expected to stand in solidarity with Charlottesville during a 3:30 p.m. event in the area of 14th Street and Broadway, according to organizers.

In the South Bay, protesters were already outside San Jose City Hall before lunchtime taking part in an anti-hate demonstration. A subsequent candlelight vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the same location.

The Bay Area events come on the heels of a white supremacist rally in the Virginia college town. Amid clashes between demonstrators, a car on Saturday rammed into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a 32-year-old woman and injuring dozens more.