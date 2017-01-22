Violent Waves, Crashing Trees Batter Peninsula Coast

From uprooted trees to ferocious waves, the California coast over the weekend was pummeled by a string of storms.

Employees working inside of a Half Moon Bay restaurant received quite the shock when powerful waves decided to make a surprise visit.

"I was just recording waves and then a big one came up and then a huge one hit the front of the restaurant and damaged the garden," Luis Valdez of Half Moon Bay said.

Across the street, a group of people were enjoying a movie when a nearby tree came toppling down.

"We were watching The Shining actually, then we heard a big boom," Jeremy Harrison, a visitor to Half Moon Bay, said.

No one was hurt, but the house did not fare so well.

"The branch punctured part of the roof, then it popped out part of the inside ceiling," Harrison said. "Water then started dripping down."

Cleanup is needed, but residents still have a few more days of wet weather in the forecast.