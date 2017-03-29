Volunteer-Built Ship Unveiled in Sausalito

A special ship was unveiled in Sausalito on Wednesday night.

The 130-foot-long vessel, preparing to launch soon, was built entirely by local volunteers. The project took three years, but those involved feel it has been well worth the wait.

"You think about building pyramids, building cathedrals or building barns,"one volunteer said. "All those things bring people together. Our objective was to build a ship and a community, and I think we accomplished that."

Private donations funded the $6 million project. The ship's first voyage will be Saturday, and it will mainly be a vessel for school field trips.