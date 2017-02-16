Thousands of domestic violence victims and their children are turned away from Santa Clara County shelters each year, forcing county officials to push for more affordable housing to protect this vulnerable population.

Erin O’Doherty lived a financially comfortable life in Los Gatos for 20-plus years while raising her children full-time.

O’Doherty said one night during a heated argument, her husband was yelling and waving a cell phone in her face. She threw the cell phone on the floor, and her husband quickly hired a lawyer to file a restraining order for what he deemed violent behavior. He received full custody of their children.

“He was able to have me evicted from my home and he froze all of our accounts so I didn’t have any money,” said O’Doherty, who was forced to live in her van as she hunted for shelter.

Like O'Doherty, thousands, including domestic violence victims and their children, have turned to Santa Clara County shelters after contentious divorces — only to be turned away. In response, county officials are now pushing for more affordable housing to protect this at-risk population.

Over 700 women and children were housed by five shelters or transitional housing spaces in Santa Clara County last year, and 18,000 bed nights were provided. But nearly 2,200 more were turned away due to a lack of space, according to county data.

Shelter administrators say that once victims reach the maximum amount of days they're allowed to reside at one shelter, many bounce to another.

“So they are going from shelter to shelter because they do not have another place to go,” said Colsaria Henderson, director of programs at Nextdoor Solutions to Domestic Violence.

For her part, O'Doherty was told the shelters were full when she called for help.

“Not having a bathroom is a big deal. Not having a refrigerator for food and having to have all dried food, those are two big deals,” she said. “There are so many things people don’t think about when you’re homeless.”

She eventually lived in a camper before coach surfing in the homes of family and friends. She is now renting a bedroom.

More than 21,000 calls were made to Santa Clara County domestic violence hotlines last year. Experts say calls came from people of every socioeconomic level, race and neighborhood.

“Abuse thrives in secrecy, silence and isolation,” said Ruth Patrick, founder of WomenSV.

Investigative Civil Rights Violations Found at School After Racist Threats

WomenSV is an organization that supports women of substantial financial means in Silicon Valley, who are also victims of domestic violence. Patrick says despite a significant amount of wealth, many women who live in affluent neighborhoods and suffer from domestic violence do not have access to the financial resources needed to leave.

“There is also tremendous risk involved in outing a partner who is a doctor, a lawyer, an engineer, a CEO of his own company. He has tremendous resources to effect financial, emotional and professional harm on his partner as a result of that,” Patrick said.

Experts say a lack of affordable housing in the county is clogging the shelters.

“Having access to safe and affordable housing can make the difference between predominately women with children deciding to either leave an abusive relationship or they may end up facing homelessness, if they can’t find shelter space,” said Cynthia Hunter, management analyst at the Santa Clara County Office of Women’s Policy.

The Intimate Partner Violence Blue Ribbon Blue Ribbon Task Force, co-chaired by supervisors Cindy Chavez and Ken Yeager, is prioritizing domestic violence as a significant county issue. The task force is working on a report that will be released later this year, suggesting victims of domestic violence be a priority group for affordable housing.

The Santa Clara County Housing Bond Measure A, which passed in November, allows the county to borrow up to $950 million to acquire or improve affordable housing property. The bond lists survivors of domestic violence as a “vulnerable population” in need of housing.

“We believe it’s one of the top crimes in our county,” Hunter said. “So if we give women more choices in terms of housing options and affordable housing than they have more options to decide for their personal safety and the safety of their children.”