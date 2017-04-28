An hours-long police standoff with a Walnut Creek homicide suspect extended into Friday with the man continuing to hold officers at bay by shutting himself into a car in Martinez. Pete Suratos reports.

An hours-long police standoff with a Walnut Creek homicide suspect extended into Friday with the man continuing to hold officers at bay by shutting himself into a car in Martinez.

Police were stationed near Howe and Old Orchard roads, surrounding a silver sedan with a man in the driver's seat and occasionally shining a light into the vehicle. They believe he fatally shot a woman, officials said.

Late Thursday, the man appeared to be holding a gun to his head with one hand while showing police his other hand as he talked with negotiators. Video from the scene showed the suspect firing his weapon overnight.

However, by Friday morning, the man had relinquished his firearm, turning it over to a robot that was sent to the car by a SWAT team.

Howe Road between Vista Way and Pine Street was closed to traffic while police investigated. Residents in the area were also told to avoid the area.

Police searched for the suspect all Thursday afternoon after he allegedly shot and killed a woman near the Lindsay Wildlife Experience in Walnut Creek earlier in the day. The fatal shooting occurred at about 1:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of First Avenue, police said.

At the location, officers found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound and began providing "life saving measures," but she died at the scene, according to police.

Earlier in the day, police had asked residents near Buena Vista Avenue between San Luis and Geary roads in Walnut Creek to shelter in place.

Police believe the suspect left his vehicle on Lynvale and fled to a house on San Luis. He was then picked up there or took another vehicle and fled to Martinez, where he was spotted by a Walnut Creek officer, police said.

Investigators searched the house on San Luis for any evidence of the crime, but nothing significant was found, police said.

Police did not provide the identities of the woman killed or the suspect, and they were not certain about their relationship.

NBC Bay Area's Jean Elle contributed to this report.