Warriors Avoid Disaster, Escape Charlotte With Win

Stephen Curry drives in for two of his 28 points Wednesday night in Charlotte. (Jan. 25, 2017)

The Golden State Warriors still have at least one streak of which they can be proud.

Barely.

By riding a stirring fourth-quarter comeback for a 113-103 victory Wednesday night over the Hornets at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, the Warriors extended to 132 their streak of regular season games without consecutive losses.

Kevin Durant led the way, scoring a game-high 33 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter. Stephen Curry, in his annual homecoming game, totaled 28 points. Klay Thompson put in 19, and Draymond Green added 13.

The Warriors (39-7), clobbered on the glass and giving up a ton of second-chance points over the first three quarters, found their bearings in the fourth, resorting to the “Death Lineup” and holding the Hornets to 36.8-percent shooting while outrebounding them 11-4.

Kemba Walker scored a team-high 26 points for Charlotte (23-23).

STANDOUT PERFORMER: Charlotte may be Curry’s hometown, but it was Durant who owned the town and the game on this night.

Durant’s line: 33 points (11-of-20 shooting from the field, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, 10-of-10 from the line), five rebounds, four blocks and two assists. He played 37 minutes and finished minus-1.

TURNING POINT: Trailing by three (94-91) with 6:03 remaining, the Warriors went on an 11-2 run to take a 102-96 lead, forcing the Hornets to call timeout with 3:30 remaining.

The Warriors closed out the game with a 22-9 run over the final 6:03.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: C Damian Jones was a healthy inactive. F/C David West (L thumb fracture) was listed as out.

Hornets: C Frank Kaminsky (nasal fracture) was listed as questionable and declared available prior to tipoff. G Brian Roberts (illness) and G Jeremy Lamb (metatarsal inflammation) and C Cody Zeller (quad contusion) were listed as questionable and downgraded to out.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Warriors return to action Saturday, when the play host to the Los Angeles Clippers at Oracle Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:35 p.m.