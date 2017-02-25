OAKLAND — What was never in much doubt with the Warriors became official Saturday night at Oracle Arena. They will be in the playoffs.

Closing out a brief two-game homestand with a 112-95 win over Brooklyn, the Warriors clinched their fifth-consecutive trip to the postseason while sending the Nets to their 16th consecutive loss.

With Kevin Durant missing his first game of the season, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson carried most of the scoring load. Curry put in a game-high 27 points, while Thompson finished with 24.

Rookie forward Pat McCaw, starting in place of Durant, finished with nine points, four rebounds and two blocks. He was plus-20 for the game.

In a game between two uptempo teams, the Warriors (49-9) outscored the Nets 30-16 on fast-break points while also making 11 of their 29 3-pointers.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 16 points to lead the Nets, who fell to 9-49.

STANDOUT PERFORMER

While Thompson and Curry handled most of the scoring, Zaza Pachulia submitted a strong all-around game on offense while making life difficult on Brook Lopez.

Pachulia’s line: Eight points (3-of-5 from the field, 2-of-3 from the line), nine rebounds, three assists and one block. He played 20 minutes and finished plus-29.

Furthermore, with Pachulia as the primary defender on Lopez, the Brooklyn big man didn’t score until midway through the third quarter and totaled only nine points.

TURNING POINT

After falling behind 46-45 on a Joe Harris 3-pointer with 4:02 left in the first half, the Warriors went on a 19-5 run that extended into the second half, taking 64-51 lead with 11:24 left in the third quarter.

The Warriors led by as much as 19 in the third quarter, and Brooklyn got no closer than eight (99-91, 5:10 remaining) in the fourth.

INJURY UPDATE

Warriors: F Kevin Durant (L hand contusion) was listed as out. C Damian Jones is on assignment with Santa Cruz of the NBA Development League.

Nets: F Quincy Acy (L ankle sprain) and G/F Caris LeVert (illness) were listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Warriors return to action Monday in Philadelphia, where they will face the 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Pacific.