Warriors' Curry and Durant Named All-Star Starters | NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Another Round of Rain Approaching
NBC_OTS_BAY1

Warriors' Curry and Durant Named All-Star Starters

By CSN Bay Area

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    CSN Bay Area staff
    Steph Curry and Kevin Durant were named starters for the West in the NBA All-Star Game.

    The Warriors will have two starters in the 2017 All-Star Game.

    Steph Curry and Kevin Durant will be on the floor for the opening tip, the NBA announced on Thursday.

    James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis round out the starting five for the Western Conference.

    The Eastern Conference starters will be Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

    Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote, while the media and players accounted for 25 percent each.

    The reserves will be announced next week.

    Curry is starting for the fourth straight season, while Durant will be playing in his eighth straight All-Star Game.

    Published 53 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices