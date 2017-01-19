Warriors' Curry and Durant Named All-Star Starters

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant were named starters for the West in the NBA All-Star Game.

The Warriors will have two starters in the 2017 All-Star Game.

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant will be on the floor for the opening tip, the NBA announced on Thursday.

James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis round out the starting five for the Western Conference.

The Eastern Conference starters will be Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote, while the media and players accounted for 25 percent each.

The reserves will be announced next week.

Curry is starting for the fourth straight season, while Durant will be playing in his eighth straight All-Star Game.